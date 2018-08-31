Bill Haslam: Here’s why Tennessee will lead in higher education

We’re proud of the steps we have made thus far in higher education, but we cannot rest on those accomplishments. It’s important to keep our momentum and sustain a pipeline of skilled workers moving into the workforce.

Employers continue to show an interest in locating or expanding in our state, and we have seen more than 435,000 new jobs created in Tennessee since 2011. But employers constantly tell us they will need the skilled workers necessary to fill new jobs. That’s where higher education plays a major role in our state’s future.

Five years ago, we launched our Drive to 55 initiative with a goal of having 55 percent of Tennesseans with postsecondary degrees or credentials by the year 2025. We began at 32 percent five years ago, and we are excited to say we are currently at 41 percent. In 2014, we announced the Tennessee Promise, which made us the first state in the nation to offer two years of community college or technical school free of tuition and fees. We followed that with Tennessee Reconnect, which made the same offer to adults to go back to college and get their degree.

Last month, we announced Tennessee Pathways as part of the Drive to 55. Tennessee Pathways helps students, beginning in K-12 education, access more career opportunities. It aligns education and jobs through partnerships among school districts, higher education institutions, employers and community organizations. The state will have nine regional consultants to provide assistance to school systems.

That puts Tennessee Pathways right alongside the Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, the Labor Education Alignment Program and the Seamless Alignment and Integrated Learning Support program, all important components of the Drive to 55.

LEAP, passed into law in 2013, created a statewide structure that enables students at our colleges of applied technology and community colleges, and even high school students through dual enrollment, to participate in technical training developed with employers. SAILS aligns K-12 with college curriculum to help students avoid remediation.

The Tennessee Promise application for the high school class of 2019 opened Aug. 1 and will remain open until Nov. 1. But just getting students enrolled isn’t enough. That’s why we have applied funds at our colleges of applied technology for equipment they need. And it’s why we are encouraging our community colleges to focus on completion.

Along the way, we have also revamped our university systems. With the FOCUS Act, passed in 2016, we created separate boards for each of the four-year schools previously in the Tennessee Board of Regents system. This year, working with the legislature, we reduced the number of members of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees to make it more efficient. The Board of Regents system now consists of the 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology, as those schools take on a bigger role in workforce development. Each one of our institutions is creating opportunities for students to get degrees that lead to good-paying jobs.

We realized early in our administration that the best jobs plan for our state begins with a good education plan, and that certainly applies to higher education. The success we’ve seen convinces us that we are taking the right approach to workforce development. It’s why Tennessee will lead in creating an environment where people will want to live, work, play and raise a family.

Bill Haslam is governor of Tennessee.