Life in the Golden Years: Still alive at ‘85’

They sit there, three or four of them commenting on the warm summer we are having. They are fully aware of the cars entering and leaving the parking lot. They are counting the times one resident has been in and out of the facility in one day. She’s off to Kroger for the latest sale on whatever, and she has coupons to redeem.

They are taking part in a self-imposed survey, if the person driving out of the parking will stop at the stop sign before making a turn onto the road. All this is exhausting, so one by one they will go into their respective abodes and have lunch and rest. So much for active seniors.

Comes the evening a group, the same group will meet to play in our game room. An exciting game of dominos, hand and foot or Skip-Bo will be played. This gives this group the opportunity to gather and socialize. Most games played will be interrupted numerous times to inject the local gossip. We will be brought up to date with whose grandchild has achieved great honors in sports or scholastics. Updates on the health of our neighbors and friends will surely enter the conversation. How many times the ambulance and fire department has visited us at Saddlebrook.

Whose turn is it? Who made the last move? This invariably is a constant, since our train of thought wanders each time we interrupt our game. It is always a source of laughter and worry. We all think we are losing it and on our way to dementia.

We do have a gathering every so often when friends will gather for a potluck and enjoy each other’s company. This seems to bring us closer to each other and form a pseudo-family, which we all desire and need at this time of our lives. This also allows us to know each other more intimately and form closer bonds.

Our Bingo night brings more residents out in the open. Here, we can socialize, play bingo and bring home such treasures that have been donated by the residents and re-donated to be won again. It is like a revolving door for knickknacks to come and go.

Life in our senior years has changed for many of us. Some have adapted to the restrictions due to physical limitations, others find difficulty in the life changes that are necessary and inevitable. Adjustment to be removed from a family environment is hard. If you are lucky you may have children who reside close by and visit and include you in their lives. Others find the company of their neighbors the only contact available.

Whatever the situation, it is up to the individual to make the choice to accept the new environment and adjust and make changes to whatever they can do to make life feel worthwhile. We all have our memories to fall back on, but living in the moment and the day has to be realistic in order to maintain good mental health. We can achieve a good balance with the help of socialization and the comfort and strength that can be obtained from our religious community and faith in a loving God. Life at Saddlebrook goes on, and we intend to live it the best way we can.

