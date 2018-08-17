John McMillin: Local programs help many by getting creative

While we aren’t able to support every new focus area of our partners, we do have an across-the-board menu of nonprofits that help people of all ages, all races, all income levels, really anyone in some manner. For example, Books from Birth begins helping children and parents in encouraging and making early reading possible no matter the person’s income level. At the same time, Mid-Cumberland Human Resources Ombudsman program works to ensure long-term and nursing home care patients are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

One of our longest partner programs, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, is one that is particularly inventive and works to support many of our other partner programs. Because school is back in session, I wanted to focus on their agency this week. For many years, we have helped this agency provide food to hungry children whose main meals are those served at school. Its backpack program ensures that on weekends or during school breaks, children who are at risk for being hungry have nutritious easy to prepare meals.

While we’re not able to supply a large portion of their budget, this UWWUC partner program helps an impressive number of people in our area. The need is real. A recent Hunger in America study found that 19 percent of children in Wilson County alone are food insecure.

Our United Way in Wilson County focuses specifically on Wilson County children. However, it is interesting and sad to note that throughout Second Harvest’s 46-county service area in Middle Tennessee, more than 141,000 children are at risk of hunger. What’s more, 46 percent of Middle Tennesseans at risk of hunger do not qualify for assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Beyond this, the agency also is involved with an innovate program with fresh tomatoes. In recent years, Second Harvest began processing about 6,000 pounds of low-sodium spaghetti sauce weekly with donated tomatoes. This began with a local tomato repacking company offering to donate 10,000 pounds of tomatoes every week.

The program currently works with about 20 farmers, and Second Harvest plans to produce 720,000 pounds of spaghetti sauce and other tomato products through the duration of the project. As a result, both local partner agencies and the larger nationwide food bank network will have a new product available to them that captures fresh nutrition in shelf stable form for food insecure people, most of whom are at risk of diet-related health problems. The overall goal of the project is to build supply relationships with local tomato growers, build processing capability, and increase healthy food supplies to needy communities.

Financially, we’re a small nonprofit working with partner programs so we don’t throw money at problems. Improvising and problem solving are key to our best nonprofit partners working to help people who want to help themselves, live with dignity and set themselves on the road to independence.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at [email protected]