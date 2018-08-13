Shelly Barnes: Wilson County Fair gives back to create magic memories

A special part of the fair to me is the competitive exhibits. It’s so inspiring to see the many entries and the hard work people have done throughout the year. There are thousands of categories and we add more each year. It was amazing to see everyone come out Saturday to enter their items. The magic surely was in the air.

We have three service project competitive exhibits, including Caps for Cancer, preemie quilts and the sample quilt block contest. These service projects are a great way for our fair to give back to our community.

The Caps for Cancer competition, chaired by Wanda Briddelle, gives competitors a way to donate items to cancer patients. Caps are donated to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and distributed to cancer patients throughout Middle Tennessee.

The preemie quilt contest, chaired by Virginia Jordan, is designed to give parents a meaningful keepsake. This heartfelt project helps families know they are thought of during a trying time. Preemie quilts are donated to area NICU units and benefit Middle Tennessee families.

Lastly, the sample quilt competition, chaired by Penny West, is new this year. This project really comes together next year. After the fair is finished, a local quilter will take all the blocks and transform them into a beautiful fair-themed quilt. The quilt will be on display at the 2019 fair, and donations will be accepted for an opportunity to win the one-of-a-kind quilt. All money donated to this project will go toward a family and consumer sciences college scholarship fund. In addition, the best of show winner of the agricultural commodity blocks will be painted as a barn quilt and added to the Quilt Trail in Fiddlers Grove.

The county fair is all about traditions, education and giving back to the community. We’re excited to be able to host these three important service projects along with the Wilson County Fair. Please stop by to see these on display and consider entering next year.

All three projects are in the Wilson County Expo Center in the South Hall exhibit room. Opening day for the Wilson County Fair is Friday at 5 p.m. Com join us as we make magic memories at your county fair.

Entry day for perishable items is Thursday. Check out the Wilson County Fair catalog or at wilsoncountyfair.net for specific times.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes serves on the Wilson County Fair advisory board. She may be reached at [email protected] or 615-444-9584.