Ann Haney: New daily devotional keeps you moving forward with God

So be encouraged and journey with Liz Darnell through 365 days of scriptural promises and keep moving forward with God.

In today’s society, people often face the challenge to overcome overwhelming circumstances and struggle with defeated mentalities that often follow. Many search for hope in what can often seem like only impossibilities. They look for something unchangeable, steadfast and secure. They search for answers. Take this 365-day journey with Liz Darnell as she takes the reader into the scriptures one day at a time through her inspirational God-inspired daily devotional. Liz has been featured on WTTF radio and TV 39 Mario Hedges & Highways Ministries, and you can view her interview at coacb.org/COACB/Home.html

Four years ago, inspiration sparked in Liz’s heart and she started to share inspirational posts on social media. Shortly thereafter in February 2016, after a confirming word from Pastor Little that Liz should indeed be writing books, Moving Forward with God was birthed. Liz’s anointing will immediately be felt as the reader peruses through the pages of this devotional. Each day will equip the reader with a relational scripture, heartfelt story and powerful prayer to start their day.

What are people saying about Moving Forward with God?

“Inspired and inspirational, Mrs. Darnell’s daily devotional writings have been a regular part of my spiritual diet for around three years. Our busy lifestyles often place time at a premium. Liz’s technique of encapsulating a message in a concise, relevant thought, combined with a well-orchestrated collection of supporting scripture, and her thoughts on topical prayer provide a concentrated seed of spiritual ideas that naturally grow throughout the day. They have served my walk on at least four distinct levels.

“They always serve as a quick daily reminder of my spiritual identity, refreshing my personal conviction to direct my mind and actions toward growth with God. They often provide the nucleus for further biblical study. The collection of supporting scriptures provides a ready springboard to dive into deeper thought and research. The prayer she shares serves as a type of fellowship that provides perspective into how a fellow Christian’s spiritual sojourn is influenced by thought and scripture. The progression of thought that grows from these devotional writings naturally work their way into a conversation with others, propagating the message, leveraging positive change across many lives, not just one. In my life as an airline pilot, I have literally witnessed these messages flung across the skies and into many corners of society,” Wil Higgerson, of Colorado.

“Encouraging and convicting, a perfect blend. I have been reading daily devotionals written by Liz Darnell every morning for about 10 months now. Her devotionals have been teaching me to correctly view God’s amazing grace. At the end of each devotional is a Bible passage to reinforce what was taught. Liz Darnell does a wonderful job pouring the truth, love, and grace of the gospels into her readers. God inspired writing at its finest,” Sandra Hall Grove, of Texas.

