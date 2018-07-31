Ann Haney: Is your career boiling on the back burner?

These are some of the reasons I have found that it seems the feast is taking forever:

• Focus on the feast and not the process: Driven by dreams and goals, we often set out boiling with excitement but running full speed ahead and leaving God out of the picture. When we fail to make time for Him, we ultimately fail.

• Overscheduling to neglect our dreams: Servants often put their dreams on standby simmering on the backburner while they rearrange their schedule to advance everyone else’s goals and dreams. Serving is important but neglecting your call will leave you unfinished and unfulfilled. They often give up their position to advance others often unaware that their completion may be part of someone else’s success.

• Belief that we’ll always remain unfinished: Discouragement can set in when the cooking process can take too long. Often, we begin to believe the backburner is the position where we will always remain. We may boil for a while but the longer we stay on that burner the more discouraged we become and lose our desire to “move” to the front and take up our “heir to the throne” position on the frontburner.

Satan loves to let you simmer on the backburner. He will even let you boil, but will often discourage you to move keeping you from experiencing the feast God has for you.

Think about it this way. When you prepare a meal, all courses are cooked to completion to become part of the full course. If the vegetables and meat are cooked to completion, but the potatoes remain simmering on the backburner, dinner will be delayed, and the other courses will get cold and lose their full enjoyment.

We all have a part to play, and we all need each other. We must work together, not neglecting the completion of our own goals and dreams, to advance others. As a team, we complement each other and advance the kingdom of God and build the success God intended for us to have.

It’s time to move off the backburner and let everything that’s inside you come to completion and walk in the heir status to which you have been called. A child of the king knows his position and doesn’t remain in the background.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at [email protected] to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.