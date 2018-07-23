Sinclaire Sparkman: The problem with peace

The word “shalom” is often used as a greeting among the Jewish. I like this word a lot because it’s about more than just peace of mind. It means wholeness. It means inner completeness. It means may everything about you thrive in a state of peace. Shalom is not to fight for peace or to flail wildly for it every time something goes wrong, or hoping it will somehow descend at the snap of your fingers. The shalom kind of peace is a mindset, a whole spiritual-set that encompasses you entirely, because you live there.

The problem with true peace is that there’s actually no work involved. It’s the difference between holding your head in your hands with eyes on the ground and holding your arms wide open looking at the sky. But let’s be honest, that feels pretty vulnerable, doesn’t it?

That’s because there’s trust involved with peace. Unless you find something to put you’re hope in, good luck finding peace.

Peace is all about acceptance. I came up with a mantra when I was a preteen. My mother is an amazing woman, but I found her to be slightly overbearing at times when I was training to be a responsible adult. My mantra became, “embrace and conquer.” It was an attitude of acceptance. I no longer felt anxious when I accepted my situation.

But “embrace and conquer” is merely a first step. Accepting something positions you to take charge of it. You’re no longer under the thumb of the unknown.

My name is not Elsa, and I’m not going to tell you to just let it go. Why? Because some of that stuff you let go comes right back and slaps you in the face. You can’t get rid of the things that make you feel anxious without first facing them. What you have to do is take the power out of them.

“Name it to tame it,” I hear, is a good technique for taking the power out of negative thoughts. When you can pick out a negative thought and say, “I see you. Stop trying to bring me down.” It helps a lot. You can have power over your own mind if you look at yourself.

If you’re holding on to something that someone else did and it just makes you so mad, please do let it go. You’re hurting yourself by holding on to it. In the same way, when we hold negativity against ourselves, it hurts us. Letting go of that negativity is great, but it’s only so long before those nasty thoughts that say, “you’re not good enough” come back to whisper more lies.

The first thing you do with those anxiety-causing thoughts is ignore them. They’re not true, and they’re not helpful. Ignore them. Don’t poison yourself by paying those thoughts any attention. Instead of telling yourself that you’re a failure, you’re ugly or you’ll never succeed, flip it around. Say you’re a success, worth it and powerful, even if it seems untrue. Fill your head with positive thoughts about yourself, and then repeat them over and over. Recognize when you begin lying to yourself.

That’s a technique we call positive affirmation. While it can help, sometimes it takes the help of a licensed therapist to get to the root of an issue, and it’s often not a venture you want to take on alone, lest you get lost in your mind, but understanding certain trauma can help to solve issues of anxiety. Even just knowing where it came from, identifying why and sharing that with someone you trust can bring peace.

At the end of the day, peace is all about that mindset of surrendering yourself, to just let it be. You have to trust in something for peace to work. I’d recommend God.

Shalom.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.