Nancy Evins: Mr. Wolff, you have buffaloed me once again

South is dealer and opens one heart. West passed, and North raises hearts. Passes by East, South and West follow.

Everybody sees the bidding problems? Anybody understand them?

Why would South open a four-card heart suit? Wolff does explain he and Bob Hamman, his partner, have agreed to do this. He just doesn’t say why.

And has West nodded off? He has the choice of two bids, two no-trump or three clubs. The unusual no-trump is unusual is because he didn’t have enough to open one after South’s heart bid. It is a balancing bid and would indicate two five cards in the minor suits. He could bid clubs himself, but the no-trump bid gives his partner a chance to pick either minor.

Two hearts goes down one (karma), and East/West can make three clubs.

Most Souths – nearly all unless they play Precision – would open one diamond. North would respond one spade or forcing. South now knows that North has at least six points and four spades so would bid one no-trump. Now, North would bid two hearts, which shows he has at least five spades and four hearts. South realizes they have at least eight spades between them and raises spades to the two level. It is passed by North, and now East is in the passout seat. He has a difficult time with a balancing bid since he has no long suit, can’t double because he can’t support hearts and has too many spades.

He passes and is on lead and leads, of course, the king of clubs. He and West get two clubs from the start and probably only two hearts since there is no way to get to West’s hand for him to cash the queen of hearts.

A club lead would give North a ruff and a sluff, getting rid of a diamond. East can see the ace and king of diamonds in dummy, but that is the safest lead since North must draw all trumps, leaving only one to trump a diamond.

And so North brings in the contract. Maybe they might want to drop the four-heart opening bid, but then they are the experts so who am I to criticize.

But that won’t keep me from doing another hand by Wolff next week.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at [email protected]