Telling Tales: When words fail to convey the message

Instead of fighting it, I decided to open my laptop. My heart sank when I read a post from my close friend, Robbie. Her mom died just hours earlier.

It was sudden and unexpected. Her mom was nearly 80 but still extremely healthy. Robbie and her sister now faced the daunting task of planning a funeral for their first best friend, their life champion and their lighthouse.

I don’t do well at funerals, wakes, memorials or any variation thereof. I never know what to say, and I usually say the wrong thing.

Example 1: Friend saying to me while looking lovingly at her father who is laying in a casket, Friend, “Doesn’t dad look amazing? They did such a good job.” Me, “This is the first time I’ve seen him in person, but he looks just like the photos on the memorial video playing in the sanctuary. I’d say he looks great considering.”

Example 2: Hugging my cousin after her great-grandmother passed away. Cousin, “I can’t believe this happened. I never expected it.” Me, “I’m so sorry. She was 98, so I’m sure this wasn’t a total shock for everyone.”

Example 3: At my mother’s memorial service a co-worker from college gives me a hug, then introduces me to her little girl. The toddler was carrying around a stuffed Winnie the Pooh. College friend, “That bear is so old. Mom found it in her attic a few months ago. Everyone loves Winnie the Pooh. I guess he never goes out of style.” Me, “Did I ever tell you about the dream I had about John F. Kennedy Jr.? He asked me out on a date, but when he spoke, he had Winnie the Pooh’s voice. It was so weird.”

I could give you many, many more examples, but I’ll get on with the story I started to tell.

Three days after reading my friend’s post about her mother, I stood in the receiving line at her visitation. I could see Robbie and her sister hugging each guest and listening patiently as each visitor shared words of sympathy and encouragement. I always try to hold it together at times like this. Realizing this is probably the reason I never say the right thing at funerals, I threw caution to the wind and just went with it.

As I neared the altar, a wave of grief hit me like Bhodi’s final wave at Bell’s Beach. This is a reference to 1991’s Point Break. If you haven’t seen it, you must.

By the time I reached the altar, Robbie was consoling her little boy. To keep the line moving, I approached her sister and broke down in the ugliest, snottiest, snubbiest cry. I managed to gather enough composure to utter the likely inaudible, “I’m so sorry.” Her sister gave a nod then said, “I’m sorry. How do we know you?” Thankfully, Robbie came to the rescue and gave me a hug. I prayed this gesture made it clear I wasn’t some psycho who attends funerals of random people.

We talked and cried. Realizing I’d held up the line for long enough, we hugged one more time before I left.

Walking to my car, I thought about how news of illness and death seems to come more often these days. Death is one thing that can’t be controlled. That and whatever a certain set of little fingers decides to type into their Twitter feed in the middle of the night. But death, death is heavy. Death can force those left behind to re-evaluate. Transparency with feelings, doing the things that scare you, admitting when you’re wrong, apologizing, telling people what they mean to you now, forgiving others and yourself, etc. Live life embracing the good and bad with so much intention it encourages those closest to you to do the same. Because in the end, life is what you need it to be.

Comments? Email Becky Andrews at [email protected] Andrews and Angel Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Democrat.