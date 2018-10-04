Brooks House Spaghetti Supper to return

The supper will be prepared by Brooks House chef Pete Johnson.

Brooks House is a transitional, non-emergency shelter that has the capacity for up to 28 women and children to receive temporary shelter.

Brooks House was created by the Community Homeless Outreach and Support Inc., and named after the late Brooks Franklin, a reporter for The Lebanon Democrat who reported extensively on the homeless population in Lebanon and Wilson County.

Liz Reese, executive director of Brooks House, said the event will draw several hundred people for a night of camaraderie and support for disadvantaged women and children who are trying to get back on track.

“This is to get not only our supporters and donors together, but it’s also for them to meet some of our ladies and to have a fellowship,” Reese said.

Reese said the money raised would help Brooks House to meet the unique needs of the people who try to improve their lives not just in the short term but for life.

“We’re not an emergency shelter; we’re not a drug rehab or abuse center, and we want ladies who really are looking for a hand-up and not a hand-out,” Reese said.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Pinnacle Bank in Lebanon or Mt. Juliet or at brookshousetn.org.