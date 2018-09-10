More than 3,000 participate in 15th annual Sherry’s Run

Thousands gathered to celebrate the support the community poured out for cancer patients and their families. One participant said how incredible it was to see “such a great cloud of witnesses, who showed up to stand with those who have fought and those who are still fighting.”

This year, the theme was reflective yet encouraging. The survivor tent was a bright spot decorated with flowers and full of special gifts donated by area businesses.

“Everyone who comes through that tent is overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance coordinator with Sherry’s Run. “They are just so moved by the great lengths our community goes to show them love and support.”

Sherry’s Run was dedicated to the memory of Larry Locke, former minister with College Hills Church of Christ. Locke dedicated more than 30 years of his life to serve the Lebanon community and was referred to as the “community pastor.” He loved and cared for everyone who came across his path.

To read Locke’s story, click here.

Sherry’s Run was also in honor of Al Ashworth, Dwight Huddleston and B.J. Bryson. Ashworth, a cancer survivor and former Sherry’s Run patient, gives back by using his talent for photography and also with the proceeds of his book sales to benefit the organization. Huddleston was a community legend and moved many with his positive attitude and courage through a long battle with cancer. Bryson and her team, #BJStrong, took the event by storm with overwhelming love and support. She and her husband, Matt, are longtime Sherry’s Run supporters.

To read their stories, click here, here and here.

Ultimately, the greatest purpose of Sherry’s Run is to raise financial support for neighbors whose lives are turned upside down by cancer. Organizers said this year was a success with more than $340,000 raised. The community’s generosity will help with financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support for families who fight current and future cancer diagnoses.

In 2017, funds raised allowed Sherry’s Run to help 219 different families with more than $258,000 worth of assistance. The overwhelming support from Saturday’s participants will allow Sherry’s Run to continue to offer hope to Wilson County and the surrounding communities.

Organizers said the 122 teams that participated added excitement and morale to the event in a special way. Teams that received awards and included:

• most participants on a team – Team B.J. Strong with 132 team members. The team captain was Jeri Ann Roberson.

• most money raised beyond entry fees – Whit’s Warriors which raised $18,792. The team captain was Tammy Robertson.

• most team spirit – Frankie’s Playhouse. The team captain was Frankie Phillips.

• team T-shirt competition – Team B.J. Strong.

“Thank you to the more than 300 volunteers who worked so hard and contributed countless hours to make this event successful,” Eakes said. “Without their tireless efforts, this event would not be possible. Throughout the year, we highlight a few of these very special people on our social media pages. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see more volunteer spotlights throughout the year.

“Thanks to all who participated in the ‘Paint Your Town Green’ campaign – you were instrumental in elevating the awareness of our event with green ribbons throughout our communities.”

Sherry’s Run race winners included:

• female overall winner: Ginny Patterson.

• male overall winner: Lucas Bryant.

• female masters winner: Ashlee Chance.

• male masters winner: Don Poston.

• overall stroller winner: Ben Hovies.

For a full list of winners by age category and runner times, visit sherrysrun.org/the-race/5k-results.

“On behalf of the Sherry’s Run board of directors, we offer our sincerest thanks for the past 15 years, and we look forward to the next 15,” Eakes said. “It is very humbling to be a part of such a loving and supportive community.

“Sherry’s Run is dedicated to sharing the hope of Christ, protecting the health of our community, and offering support to those who are fighting cancer.”

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, medical bills, grocery assistance, gas assistance and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.