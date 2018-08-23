Jug Creek Distillery founder receives support after wreck

The wreck happened on Aug. 11 on Oregon Road in Lascassas, leaving Frazier in stable condition in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit, but Frazier is expected to need extensive rehabilitation that likely won’t be covered by his insurance.

Frazier’s wife, Angela Frazier, said while the business has worked on limited business hours, friends and colleagues continue to work to keep the business going.

“The state of Jug Creek is shaken for sure, but we have to keep it going so his business is still thriving when he recovers and is ready to get back to work,” Frazier said. “Anyone who knows Heath knows that the distillery is Heath’s passion in life, and he would not be too happy if we didn’t take good care of it while he was recovering.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help the Frazier family pay for medical expenses, and Angela Frazier asked the community to support the affected families and the distillery during the difficult time.

GoFundMe campaigns were also set up for Lora Bell, who was injured in the wreck, and the family of Carl Kilgore, who was killed in the wreck.

“We ask that you continue to support us with your prayers, as well as the business during this time,” Angela Frazier said. “We are humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from friends, family and strangers by this tragedy.”

Angela Fraizer said Jug Creek Distillery will hold its charitable Booze to Blackout event Saturday, and she encouraged everyone to attend and show support for the families and community that surround Jug Creek.

“There will be opportunities to help donate to Heath’s recovery, as well as our previously designated charity for congenital hearts,” Angela Frazier said.

Jug Creek Distillery was founded by Kyle Luttrell and Frazier in 2015 and offers a variety of handcrafted sprits from whiskeys to vodka and gin.