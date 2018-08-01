Mt. Juliet student donates school supplies to New Orleans children

During the summer, the Mt. Juliet Middle School student collected more than $400 in donations for supplies through work at her family business, saving up birthday and Christmas money and collecting donations from friends and businesses in both Mt. Juliet and New Orleans.

Young’s grandmother, Anne Dandry, who is an advocate for Court Appointed Special Advocates in New Orleans, helps Young to get the supplies into the hands of those most in need.

“I had gone with [my grandmother] to see some of the kids, and you’d see how little they had in their house. Some houses you’d go in, there wouldn’t be cabinets. They wouldn’t have a lot of toys. So, I first started out just bringing them some of my toys or clothes I didn’t wear anymore, shoes, stuff life that,” Young said. “Then I started doing the money, because I saw that they took donations for school supplies, so I started raising money.”

Young has bought and collected pencils, notebooks, erasers, folders, glue sticks and other supplies that she knows children need on a daily basis. Her efforts are not as well known in Wilson County, but she hopes to change that and wants to branch out to different organizations and gather larger amounts of donations.

Her generosity was commended in New Orleans, and Young is excited and happy to be able to help those less fortunate than herself.

“It’s such a good feeling to know that I’m doing something that helps people and can be so inspiring for other people,” Young said.