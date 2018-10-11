Wilson Bank & Trust to add football flavor, more family fun to Oktoberfest

On Oct. 20, a new Fan Zone near the Clemons-Richerson Operations Center will allow guests to keep up with the day’s college football action on a 65-inch television screen while visitors enjoy free refreshments and access to a variety of fair-food concessions. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Lowe’s and Home Depot will provide special projects that children can create with a parent like pumpkin decorating or birdhouse building.

Lots of other fun is in store throughout the weekend. Attractions for all ages will range from inflatables and craft avendors to live entertainment. At the event welcome centers, visitors will be invited to bring canned goods to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee as Wilson Bank & Trust kicks off the Ms. Cheap Penny Drive. Inside the bank, quilt and photography show entries will be displayed, and Santa will make an early appearance in a Christmas-themed area. From noon until 4 p.m. both days, Gibbs Pharmacy will offer $30 flu shots.

Oct. 21 will feature the annual Oktoberfest Antique Car Show, one of the largest classic automobile displays in region.

Admission to Oktoberfest is free, though tickets or entry fees apply to some activities. The event will take place at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office in at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Event hours will be Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

