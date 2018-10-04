Graphic Packaging acquires PFP assets

PFP is an independent converter focused on the production of paperboard-based air filter frames and operates two manufacturing facilities in Lebanon and Lancaster, Texas.

The business converted about 18,000 tons of paperboard. Synergies from the acquisition will be driven by the integration of additional CUK paperboard tons and cost efficiencies.

“The PFP acquisition extends our leading position in the growing paperboard-based air filter frame market, which we established with the acquisition of Carton Craft in July 2017,” said president and CEO Michael Doss. “The transaction is consistent with our strategy to pursue acquisitions that allow us to increase our mill to converting plant integration levels into growing markets at compelling post-synergy EV/EBITDA multiples.”

Graphic Packaging Holding Co., of which Graphic Packaging International is a subsidiary, is headquartered in Atlanta, and a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies.