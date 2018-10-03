Your Pie to open second Nashville-area store in Mt. Juliet

The brick-oven pizzeria will offer a customizable, down-the-line experience and has more than 60 stores nationwide.

It will be the brand’s third location in Tennessee with locations also in Nashville and Chattanooga. Your Pie Mt. Juliet is owned by Nashville-based SMS Holdings Corp.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to share the Your Pie experience with the Mt. Juliet community and beyond,” said Dan Rakestraw, president of acquisitions and partnerships at SMS Holdings. “Our Nashville store has been well received by the community, and we wanted to bring the same experience to Mt. Juliet. We’re thrilled to grow the Your Pie footprint in the Nashville area and look forward to supporting local Mt. Juliet schools during our three-day dine and donate event.”

Prior to its official grand opening, Your Pie Mt. Juliet will hold dine and donate events Oct. 8-10 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. During each shift, the restaurant will serve free pizzas for up to 200 registered guests and collect monetary donations on behalf of local schools. Monday’s events will benefit Wilson Central High School, Tuesday’s events will benefit Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, and Wednesday’s events will benefit Mt. Juliet High School. Find the most up-to-date information about dine and donate and grand opening events at facebook.com/yourpiemtjuliet.

Inspired by his Italian honeymoon, Your Pie was founded in 2008 by culinary entrepreneur Drew French, who aimed to create an innovative restaurant concept offering high-quality brick-oven pizza at incredible speed. Your Pie began franchising in 2010 and now shares its mission with more than 60 stores across the United States, with about 50 locations in development.

While family recipes and Italian culture helped lay the foundation for its processes and quality, Your Pie has continued to build upon the foundation with new ingredients, innovative recipes and endless choices to create a one-of-a-kind experience with traditional roots, but a flair all its own.

Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, only fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, as well as traditional pizzas. All menu items, including its rotating seasonal menu, are inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. The brand also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings designed to perfectly compliment guests’ custom pizza creations.

“We’re excited to grow in the Nashville area and to help the residents of Mt. Juliet express their inner pizza,” said founder and president Drew French. “At Your Pie, we’re committed to supporting the community beyond our four walls, starting with our dine and donate events. We hope to serve as a fast-casual destination for families, friends, colleagues and groups to connect over delish personal pizza.”

Your Pie Mt. Juliet is at 1984 Providence Pkwy. No. 104 in Mt. Juliet and may be reached at 615-288-3069. For more information, visit yourpie.com.