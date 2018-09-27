Patriot Dental cuts ribbon at open house

Paul Nawiesniak is a retired colonel from the United States Air Force. He is a graduate of Northwestern University Dental School. He is a board-certified comprehensive care dentist, a diplomat of the American Board of General Dentistry and the Federal Services Board and a master of the Academy of General Dentistry.

In 2014, he purchased the practice of retiring dentist Dr. Wayne Johnson in Lebanon. Services include preventative care, perio-maintenance, composite fillings, all ceramic crowns, root-canal therapy, extractions, implants, all ceramic bridges and partial and complete dentures. He and his family said they chose to live in a place where faith, family and community are strong.

His family includes his wife of 26 years, Elaine, and their three grown children. Pictured are Paul Nawiesniak and family, joined by family, staff, friends, chamber ambassadors, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and state Sen. Mark Pody. Representing the chamber, board chair J.B. Owens thanked the team for their continued support of the chamber and community.