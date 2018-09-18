Tennessee’s median household income on the rise, fastest growing in Southeast

The 2017 median household income in Tennessee was $51,340.

“Not only are we bringing more jobs to Tennessee, we are bringing higher-paying jobs and that is great news for families across the state,” said Gov. Bill Haslam. “As we’ve worked to create an environment where businesses can thrive, incomes have increased, making Tennessee an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

The newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau also showed positive growth in median household income in the state’s four largest metropolitan areas.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported the median household income in the Chattanooga metropolitan statistical area grew by 8.0 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, which makes it the sixth-fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Its median household income in 2017 was $50,250.

The Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin metropolitan statistical area, which includes Wilson County, also had solid growth of 6.5 percent, which made it the 12th-fastest-growing metropolitan area in median household income in the U.S. Its 2017 median household income was $63,939.

The median household incomes in the Knoxville metropolitan statistical area and the Memphis metropolitan statistical area also grew in 2017 compared to 2016. Families in Knoxville experienced a 4.0 percent increase, and families in Memphis had a 2.4 percent rise. The Knoxville median household income in 2017 was $51,848, while the Memphis median household income was $50,984.