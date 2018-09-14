Goodwill opens donation center in Lebanon

Goodwill opened the new donation express center Sept. 1 at 1414 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Business hours are seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“Goodwill is fortunate to have many people in Lebanon who regularly support our mission of changing lives through education, training and employment,” said Goodwill director of donations Danny Rhodes. “While we continue our search for a new store location in Lebanon, we hope people will take advantage of this new, convenient donation site.”

Donations to Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee are sold in its stores to fund its mission across its 48-county territory of helping people who have difficulty finding and keeping employment. Each year, thousands of people receive training, education and job placement assistance through Goodwill Career Solutions.

Other donation sites in Wilson County are at 1530 Powell Grove Road, 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 3519 Stewart’s Ferry Pike and the Mt. Juliet Goodwill store and Donations Express Center at 1985 Providence West Pkwy.

Nine employers to participate in job fair Tuesday

A job fair will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for nine employers that seek to fill more than 400 positions in Wilson and surrounding counties at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 1985 Providence West Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.

Employers will include Goodwill, People Ready, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Home Healthcare, Belk, Walgreens, FedEx Ground, Coast Personnel Services and YMCA Fun Co. Openings will include caregivers, housekeeping, warehouse, clerical, retail, education assistants, housekeeping, laundry, cooks, guest services, revenue manager, management, customer service tech, general labor, commercial drivers, site assistants and other positions. Rates of pay reach $19 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on-site and interviews are possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Mt. Juliet currently hosts job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information on job fairs and job training, call 615-288-2389 or visit giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill's vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. For more information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers, visit giveit2goodwill.org or call 800-545-9231.