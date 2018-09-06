First Freedom Bank provides protection for community seniors with Senior Crimestoppers

Through a recent partnership with CRA Partners, First Freedom Bank will fund the Senior Crimestoppers program to protect those who live and work in the facility against theft, abuse and neglect.

CRA Partners is a national organization that helps banks fulfill their federally mandated Community Reinvestment Act requirements and earn guaranteed CRA credit on their exam by running Senior Crimestoppers, a turnkey crime prevention program for low- to moderate-income seniors. Through flexible funding options such as CRA-qualified community development loans, investments and grants, banks help ensure safe living environments for seniors in nursing homes, HUD communities and state veterans homes.

Crime against the elderly is an increasingly important issue that First Freedom Bank wants to help resolve through the funding of the Senior Crimestoppers program. Components of the program include personal lockboxes for the residents, continual education and training for facility members and a toll-free tips line that receives information about wrongdoing and pays rewards up to $1,000. Senior Crimestoppers has reduced crime in participating facilities by 95 percent.

“Senior Crimestoppers works to enrich the overall quality of residents’ lives. Implementing this program does not mean the facility currently has a crime problem. It means the facility is being proactive about protecting its seniors,” said Terry Rooker, president of Senior Crimestoppers.

A Senior Crimestoppers charter was presented in August at Mt. Juliet Health Care Center at 2650 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $440 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additionally, First Freedom earned a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.

For more information about Senior Crimestoppers, visit seniorcrimestoppers.com or call 800-529-9096. For information on CRA Partners, visit shcpfoundation.org or call 877-232-0859.