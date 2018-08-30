Wilson Bank & Trust helps area teachers stock up on classroom supplies

All Wilson Bank & Trust branches accepted school supplies, starting in July, purchased by customers, employees and vendors. During last Saturday’s pick-up day, teachers had the opportunity to stop by offices in every county of the bank’s service area to receive a bag filled with items for their classrooms.

“While supporting local schools is an ongoing effort at WB&T, this project was an opportunity to specifically help teachers avoid some out-of-pocket expenses, and to thank them for everything they do for our communities,” said Wilson Bank & Trust President John McDearman. “The gratitude shown by so many teachers when they received their bags was a reward in itself for employees that participated in the giveaway day.”

A number of organizations joined the cause and helped stock the supplies provided to teachers. Businesses that contributed supplies or donations included American Solutions for Business; Baker’s School of Aeronautics; Bob Frensley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat; Creative Graphics; Dollar General in Watertown; Everfi; Sanders Marketing Group; Sir Pizza in Murfreesboro; Unique Product Concepts; University of Tennessee Extension in Wilson County; and Walmart in Smithville.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.