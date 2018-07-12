Wilson Bank & Trust earns fourth consecutive top workplace award

Sponsored by a Nashville daily newspaper, the top workplaces award is based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by employee research firm Energage.

Wilson Bank & Trust ranked fifth in the category for large companies based on 2018 survey scores and was the top-ranked bank in that category. Wilson Bank has finished in the top five in each of the past four years. A community-centered philosophy propels Wilson Bank and its more than 490 employees.

“It’s an honor to be named a top workplace for four years running, and having a team that embraces opportunities to serve others is what makes that possible,” said Wilson Bank and Trust president John McDearman. “We always want individuals who are caring and have a servant’s heart.”

Several aspects of workplace culture are measured in the survey, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

While promoting a family atmosphere at work and in the communities it serves, the bank also strives to ensure that employees have competitive benefits to keep their families thriving, bank officials said. Benefits at Wilson Bank & Trust include health insurance, up to four weeks of vacation time depending on tenure, personal days and a 401(k) plan.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.