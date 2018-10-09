Bell, Charlton, Wezel lead bowlers in Louisville

Bell knocked down 1,038 pins for 21st-place at the Louisville Collegiate Classic while Jarred Bradshaw finished 58th with 902, Johnathon Davis was 68th with 825. Charlton posted 749 for 77th.

Charlton led the Phoenix men at the Thomas N. Burris, coming in 23rd with 956 pins, followed by Bradshaw in 53rd with 887, Tyler Burton in 68th in 845 and Bell in 71st with 839.

Wezel placed 44th for the women at the Louisville Collegiate with 819 pins and Hattie Isham finished 74th with 685. Hannah Ellsworth, Kerra Casteel and Skyann Wiley were 105th, 106th and 107th, respectively, posting 459, 458 and 449.

Wezel was 26th at the Thomas N. Burris with 879 pins, followed by Caitlyn Gann in 53rd with 767 and Wiley in 62nd with 730. Ellsworth also placed 88th with 561.

Cumberland will bowl again this weekend at the Orange & Black Classic in Beavercreek, Ohio.