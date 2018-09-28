Cumberland men picked eighth, women ninth in MSC bowling poll

Fifth-year head coach Lynne Jordan returns six letterwinners and welcomes eight freshmen for the 2018-19 campaign, including six freshmen women. Seniors Hannah Ellsworth and Kelsey Wezel are the only returners for the women while senior Johnathon Davis, junior Peyton Bell and sophomores Jarred Bradshaw and Thomas Chenault bring experience for the men.

Tyler Burton and Matthew Charlton will mix with the four men’s returners while Kerra Casteel, Caitlyn Gann, Hattie Isham, Kristin Sheffield, Kristina Walls and Skyann Wiley are all freshman for the women.

Cumberland’s women participated in the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitter Baker Kickoff last weekend in Harrogate. Both teams begin action next weekend at the Louisville Collegiate Classic in Louisville, Ky., on October 6 and the Thomas N. Burris Memorial Classic, also in Louisville, on Oct. 7.

Martin Methodist received seven first-place votes and 78 total points for first-place in the men’s poll. The University of Pikeville posted two first-place votes and 68 points, followed by Lindsey Wilson with 58 points and Campbellsville University with the final first-place vote and 57 points.

The University of the Cumberlands was fifth (45), with Life University (41) sixth and Bethel University (40) seventh. Cumberland University (22) was eighth, with Tennessee Wesleyan (20) and Shawnee State (20) tied for ninth.

In the women’s poll the University of Pikeville earned seven first-place votes and 92 points for first place. The University of the Cumberlands was second with three first-place votes and 87 points, followed by Campbellsville University with 81 points and Martin Methodist with 71 points and the final first-place vote.

Lindsey Wilson placed fifth with 59 points, then Bethel University and Union College tied for sixth with 51 points. Life University (44) was eighth, with Cumberland (36) ninth. Tennessee Wesleyan (17) and Shawnee State (16) rounded out the poll.