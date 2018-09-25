Lebanon strikes past Gallatin in openers

The Lady Devils defeated the Lady Wave 17-10 while the Blue Devils rolled to a 22.5-4.5 triumph.

Addisen Johnson rolled a 201 high game for the Lady Devils while Hayli Stewart turned in scores of 169, 190 and 167; Ali Davis 165 and 183 and Kaitlyn Dedman 159, 184 and 144.

Caleb Gregory turned in a 600-plus series for the Blue Devils with games of 194, 220 and 205. Tyler Magers managed scores of 188, 178 and 157 while Jackson McRae rolled 189, 157 and 157; Harvick Wiley 168 and Ryan Norvil 164 and 167.

Lebanon will face Merrol Hyde at Hendersonville Strike & Spare at 3:30 p.m. Monday before playing host to Hendersonville at Pro Bowl West at 4 p.m. Tuesday.