Monique and Kendall Slayton, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Kinsley Ileen Slayton, on Aug. 10 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Kinsley weighed 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces and was 17.5-inches long. Her grandparents are Keith Monson, of Lebanon, Jackie Slayton, of Lebanon, and James Slayton.