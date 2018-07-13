Birth Announcements

Janie and Jason Milliken, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Rustyn Ray Milliken, on July 6 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Rustyn weighed 7 pounds and was 20-inches long. His grandparents are Jack and Bonnie Milliken, of Lebanon, Elaine Milliken, of Watertown, and Alicia Stokes, of Knoxville, and great-grandmother Pat Ford, of Maryville.

Waylon Lee Reynolds

April Melvin and Jessie Reynolds, of Brush Creek, announce the birth of their son, Waylon Lee Reynolds, on June 23 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Waylon weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 ½-inches long. His grandparents are Mark and Ethel Reynolds, of Brush Creek, and Mike and Stephanie Melvin, of Valdosta, Georgia.

LaVayla Amarr Jackson

Kacy Davenport and Lamarr Jackson, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, LaVayla Amarr Jackson, June 22 at Tennova.

LaVayla weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19-inches long.