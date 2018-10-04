Estelle Jewell to be honored at Vanderbilt-Tennessee basketball game

She will be honored Feb. 3 as an outstanding pioneer of women’s sports for her performance on the court at Lebanon High School at the Vanderbilt-Tennessee women’s basketball game.

In 2009, Mrs. Jewell was an original inductee into the Lebanon High School Sports Hall of Fame. She played basketball at Lebanon from 1932-35. As team captain during her senior season, she set the program’s single-game record of 33 points and the season scoring record of 284 points, both of which lasted for a quarter century.

She died in May 2014 just shy of her 97thbirthday in Lebanon.

Jewell played on the junior varsity team in the 1932-33 season as a forward. The “Impettes,” so named as the varsity’s mascot name was “Blue Devilettes,” had a record of 14-1 and won the junior varsity tournament. She was named to the all-star team.

The next season, 1933-34, Jewell starred on the varsity team, scoring more points than all of the Devilettes’ opponents combined. The team posted a 9-4 record, and she was elected captain for the next season.

In the 1934-35 season, the senior captain led the Devilettes to a 19-4 record. The team reached the semifinals in the district tournament. Her feats were even more impressive when one considers she was 5-feet tall, nicknamed “Runt,” and played with rules that allowed only one dribble before she either had to shoot or pass.

Women’s basketball was significantly different in that era from how it is currently played. The court was divided into three playing areas. The six-player team was divided into two forwards who played in the offensive third of the court, two guards who played in the defensive third, and two centers who played in the center third of the court and passed the ball from the guards to the forwards. Most games were low-scoring affairs. For example, the average score of Lebanon versus opponents in Jewell’s senior season was 25-19.

After she graduated, the Nashville Business School recruited her for its AAU team. Colleges did not have women’s basketball at the time. But she turned down the offer as she was concerned other women might woo the man who would become her husband three years later.

Jimmy Jewell married Estelle Prichard in 1938. They were married for 75 years. They went to most Lebanon High School’s basketball games until well into their 80s. She watched women’s college games on television and rooted consistently for Vanderbilt, her favorite team.

Her son, Joe Jewell graduated from Vanderbilt in 1971, and her granddaughter, Katherine Jewell Hanson, graduated from Vanderbilt in 2001.