The annual Cure For Our Friends golf tournament, benefitting CF families in need, will be held Oct. 27 at Pine Creek. Tee times will be at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entry fee is $500 for foursomes or $125 per individual. Retired NFL players will be on hand. Sponsorships are available. Call 615-449, 7272 or Vera at 615-330-2850. For online sign up, visit www.cureforourfriends.org.

Annual pancake breakfast, garage sale for CU baseball set for Nov. 3

Cumberland baseball will hold its annual pancake breakfast and garage sale on the CU campus from 6 a.m.-noon Nov. 3. The public is invited to the pancake breakfast at Phillips Dining Hall from 6-10 a.m. Cost is $5 per person and includes pancakes, bacon and sausage, and juice or coffee.

The garage sale will run from 6 a.m.-noon at the Benton Jennings Indoor Facility. A variety of items, including uniforms, equipment and furniture, will be on sale. All proceeds from the event benefit the Phoenix baseball program. Contact coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email [email protected] for more information.

Cumberland baseball showcase Nov. 4

Cumberland baseball will host a showcase for high school and junior college players Nov. 4 at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium on the CU campus. Players should report to the baseball facility at 11 a.m. and will fill out paperwork for the Cumberland coaching staff at that time. The showcase will run from noon until approximately 4 p.m. and include a pro-style workout as well as live batting practice. In case of rain many of the drills will take place at the Benton Jennings Indoor Facility next to the baseball complex. Cost is $100 per camper. Interested individuals may sign-up and pay for the showcase at www.cumberlandcamps.com.