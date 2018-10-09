The FRIENDS FOR SALT golf tournament will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Creek Golf Course. Proceeds will go to the SALT Foodbox Ministry which donates and delivers food to over 120 low-income seniors in Wilson County. Shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. Cost is $85 per person. Teams will play in groups of four. Register online and pay at www.pinecreekgolf.net or pay upon arrival at the tournament.

Cumberland baseball showcase Nov. 4

Cumberland baseball will host a showcase for high school and junior college players Nov. 4 at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium on the CU campus. Players should report to the baseball facility at 11 a.m. and will fill out paperwork for the Cumberland coaching staff at that time. The showcase will run from noon until approximately 4 p.m. and include a pro-style workout as well as live batting practice. In case of rain many of the drills will take place at the Benton Jennings Indoor Facility next to the baseball complex. Cost is $100 per camper. Interested individuals may sign-up and pay for the showcase at www.cumberlandcamps.com.