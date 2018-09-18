Wilson Central’s annual baseball golf scramble will be held Sept. 29 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek. Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. Among other things it covers lunch at the conclusion of the round and prizes. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. A team may enter the tournament and sponsor a hole for $450. Sign up online at facebook.com/pinecreekgolf.net, or contact Wildcat baseball coach Anthony Ford at [email protected] or phone 615-453-4600, ext. 3145.

LHS baseball golf scramble Oct. 9

Lebanon High’s baseball program will hold a four-man scramble golf tournament Oct. 9 at Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Entry fee is $400 per team. Hole sponsorships are available. Prizes will be offered and all proceeds will benefit Blue Devil baseball. For more information, phone Jeremy Hunley at 615-879-2348 or Matt Wood at 615-418-1587.