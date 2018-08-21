Cumberland University and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Sports Council are teaming up for the fourth annual All Sports Camp for Wilson County residents ages 7-14 from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 9 on the CU campus. Registration will start at 2 p.m. that day. Girls and boys may choose from baseball, softball, wrestling, tennis, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, track and golf. Individuals will receive instruction from their chosen sport for the entire two-hour time frame of the camp. A parent or guardian must remain on site throughout the duration of the camp. Kids need to bring equipment for the chosen sport as well, including bats, gloves, racquets, golf clubs, shin guards and soccer balls, etc. To sign-up, visit www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503.