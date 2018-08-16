Stretch Internet, ECal portals available for CU Athletics

Stretch Internet serves as the athletic department’s portal for live video, audio and stats during the academic year. Links for all home (and some away) games and matches featuring live video may be found at the bottom of the front page or on the schedule page for each sport at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.

Live Events and On Demand are listed at the bottom of the page on the Stretch portal. To view video, click on the small TV next to the event, which brings a pop-up menu to walk you through the process of watching the event and also purchasing pay-per-view games. There are no Season Packages for Cumberland sports – only game-by-game purchases. Football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball are the only sports that are part of the pay-per-view. All other home events are free of charge.

The Stretch Internet portal may be accessed by clicking on the Cumberland Sports Network icon on the front right of the home page and then the Live Video or Live Audio link in the box on the right.

Fans may now download Phoenix sports schedules to their calendars via ECal at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.

The ECal widget appears on the right side at the top of each schedule page. A box will pop-up allowing you to pick which schedules you wish to download. Follow the steps to select your device and type of calendar.

Schedules can be downloaded into just about any calendar on a desktop or mobile device (IPhone, IPad, IPod Touch, Android, Blackberry, Windows Phone), including but not limited to Outlook, Apple ICal, Google Calendar, Yahoo Calendar, Windows Live Calendar and many more.