Wilkerson on the MLB-AAA shuttle

Without throwing a pitch, Wilkerson was optioned back to Colorado Springs on Monday night.

With Adrian Houser unavailable after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief Friday, the Brewers shipped him to Triple-A in favor of Wilkerson, who was scheduled to start the Sky Sox’s Saturday night home game against the Nashville Sounds.

Houser and Wilkerson are two of several pitchers who have been on the Milwaukee-to-Colorado Springs shuttle this spring as the Brewers seek to keep a fresh arm, one which can pitch extended innings, either in the bullpen or for a spot start.

"This is what we've done all season," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com. "It's been really helpful in kind of helping us managing innings in the bullpen and managing workloads. … I think that the big thing that we've communicated, and the players understand, is that they'll be back. They know that that's kind of their job this year, and they're trying to work their ways into a more solid role."

Wilkerson is 0-1 with an earned-run average of 10.00 in three major-league outings this season, including one start, covering nine innings. With Colorado Springs, the right-hander is 3-4 with a 2.48 ERA in 12 appearances, including nine starts, covering 54 1/3 innings. His two most recent appearances were extended relief outings as Kyle Davies was inserted for rehab starts on the days Wilkerson was scheduled to pitch.