Mt. Juliet’s Carroll makes MLB debut for Orioles

His dream came true Wednesday afternoon. The former Golden Bear climbed the mound in the Bronx, but wearing the uniform of the Baltimore Orioles.

Relieving starter Alex Cobb to begin the seventh inning with Baltimore leading 7-1, Carroll induced a groundout and a lineout before surrendering a double to Giancarlo Stanton. He got Didi Gregorius to line out and his MLB debut was done.

All the wheeling and dealing at the Major League Baseball trading deadline flung Carroll to the big leagues on Tuesday. The right-hander from the MJHS Class of 2011 had his contract purchased by the Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk.

Ironically, it was the Yankees who drafted Carroll out of Southern Mississippi in the 22nd round (663rd pick) in the 2015 draft and traded him from their Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre farm team to Baltimore last week as part of the deal which sent Orioles closer Zach Britton to New York.

Carroll, 25, is 4-0 this season (including 1-0 in his short stay with Norfolk) with nine saves in his two International League stops with a 2.47 earned-run average in 34 relief outings covering 43 2/3 innings. He has six pro starts, all coming in 2016 in Single-A.

With his debut, Carroll was be the third Golden Bear to appear in The Show, following former Yankee/Cincinnati Red Caleb Cotham and ex-Washington National Taylor Hill. Hill’s contract with the Nats expired following last season and he has since signed with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran is currently starting for Double-A Richmond in the Eastern League.