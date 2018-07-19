Lebanon 12s win state Dixie Youth championship

Through nine games, Lebanon is batting .471 with 113 hits and 74 stolen bases. The pitchers have allowed 14 hits, three earned runs and 16 walks while striking out 75. The team earned-run average is 0.474 and opponents are batting .106.

Team members are (kneeling from left) Casen Kincaid, K.J. Wood, Druw Hodgs, Adam Gordon (holding team mascot “Fred”), Will Summers and Ryan Buckner. Standing are Elijah Shreeve, Charlie Mitchell, K.K. West, Waylon Jackson, Tate Tidwell and Carson Reed. On the back row are coaches Phil Summers, Todd Shreeve and Quentin Hodge.

To raise funds for a trip to the World Series in Lumberton, N.C., the team will have a Baskin Robbins Night from 5-10 p.m. July 27 and a Jersey Mike Night from 4-8 p.m. the same day with a portion of sales from both stores going to the team.