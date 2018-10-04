Granville Quilt Festival to honor Robinson

One of Tennessee's largest quilt festivals will take place in the 1896 Granville United Methodist Church. There will be first-, second- and third-place awards in each category with best of show awards, as well. The show will also pay $100 to the guild, club or group that has the most entries in the show. Quilts can be entered Oct. 4 at Gainesboro, Livingston, Cookeville, Carthage, Granville and Lebanon. Visit granvilletn.com for times and locations for entries.

The annual show honors present quilters and a memorial honoree, as well. The 2018 Quilt Show honoree will be Betty Robinson, of Cookeville, who is a noted quilter throughout the Upper Cumberland. She started embroidery when she was 8 years old. She would pick up her mother's sewing when she would go to the kitchen to cook and put in some stiches.

From the early start, she kept learning as she grew, and when she was married, she used her talents to make clothes for her daughter. After her daughter grew up, she joined a quilt guild and continued learning. In 1994, her family moved to Tennessee and she joined the Cookeville Crazy Quilters. She continues with the Golden Needles quilting guild in Gainesboro, where she works on pieces for family and friends, as well as prayer quilts for Washington Avenue Baptist Church.

Robinson is a leader in the Upper Cumberland Quilt Festival and a supporter of the Granville Quilt Festival.

On Saturday, about 20 of her quilts will be on display in the altar of the Methodist church.

The 2018 memorial honoree will be the late Betty Green, of Overton County. She quilted as a child and continued as she raised her three children. She left her family a large number of 100-percent handmade historical quilts she made during her life. Some of the quilts will be on display at the Methodist church. Green is the grandmother of Jeremy Curtis, whose wife, Brenda Curtis, is the manager of Historic Granville.

The show will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the two ladies honored at the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Pruett Stage. The festival will also feature quilt benches of Granville, special quilt displays on porches of Granville, Sutton General Store and Granville Museum. Quilting demonstrations will be held throughout the day with a special sale at the Quilters Attic at Sutton General Store.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.