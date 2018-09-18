Mt. Juliet Pow Wow to make its return

The event aims to continue to educate the public on Native American and American Indian culture through arts, crafts and food.

In addition to the competitive Pow Wow, other activities such as intertribal dancing, gourd dancing, chicken dancing, a drum contest, Native American arts-and-crafts booths and Native American food will be available.

Exhibition times will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., with competition dancing to start at noon and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with competition dancing to start 1 p.m.

The event will cost $8 for anyone 13 years old and older, $5 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for children 6-12-years old and free for children 5 years old and younger.

The event will be held by Middle Tennessee Pow Wow, Inc.