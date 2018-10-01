Ruth Correll: Fall cattle marketing tips

Participation allows producers to maximize farm profits, adapt to changing market situations, improve operation safety, increase farm efficiency and make positive economic impact in their communities. For additional information, visit tn.gov/agriculture/farms/taep.html.

As summer turns to fall, there are several decisions that have to be made by cattle producers. Many of these decisions can influence price received for cattle and ultimately profitability of the operation. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee beef cattle economist, offers some fall marketing tips. The following are a few things he recommends considering.

Slaughter cow marketing: As summer winds down and as the fall marketing time period approaches, the price of slaughter cows begins deteriorating. Prices deteriorate because many producers market slaughter cows in the fall when they are weaning calves which results in a large number of slaughter cows being placed on the market at the same time.

There are two alternatives to consider. The first alternative is to market slaughter cows as soon as possible to garner a higher price, which may mean early weaning calves.

The second alternative is to carry the cow through the winter and market her in the spring when prices are higher. If the cow is in a body condition of five or higher then the best bet is likely to market her as quickly as possible. If the cow is thin and could gain 150 or more pounds then it may be beneficial to carry her through the winter if plenty of hay or forage is available.

Fall calf marketing: September through November is when the majority of freshly weaned calves are marketed in the country. Most of the calves are spring born calves that will go to backgrounding operations while some will go directly to the feedlot. There are many producers who have no interest in weaning and backgrounding calves and then marketing them at heavier weights.

However, the lowest prices of the year for freshly weaned calves generally occur during the fall marketing time period. This would be the time to begin evaluating opportunities to add weight to these calves following weaning which means calculating cost of gain and expected value of gain. There may also be tax implications to consider if the cattle are held over to the next calendar year.

Fall calving herds: Fall calving season is quickly approaching and several producers may already have a few early arrivals as the summer heat can result in a shorter gestation. It may not seem like a marketing tactic, but producers should already be planning a vaccination schedule, castration, and the use of implants as this can influence the value of the calf at time of marketing.

Similarly, producers should already be preparing for marketing the calf crop that is just now hitting the ground as these calves may be marketed in the spring as freshly weaned calves or the middle of next summer as yearlings.

Stocker producers: The marketing opportunities in 2018 have been favorable for most cattle to this point in the year. The summer marketing time frame was exceptionally favorable with prices as strong as and sometimes stronger than the summer of 2017. Moving forward, there will be plenty of calves offered this fall to be placed in stocker and backgrounding operations.

The expectation is that prices this fall will be softer than they were a year ago, but no guarantees can be made as prices have held up well through the summer. If prices are lower then less operating capital will be needed to secure inventory, which does reduce the financial risk from death loss. As the cattle complex moves toward softer prices in the next few years, the use of price risk management tools may be beneficial.

There are likely other issues to consider affecting the bottom line such as stockpiling fescue pastures, getting fall calving cows bred early in the breeding season, and the list could go on, but these happen to be some issues at the forefront.

