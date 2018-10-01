It’s fresh apple-picking time in Tennessee

Local producers said it’s currently the perfect time to take an autumn adventure and visit an orchard for fresh Tennessee apples.

“Depending on the variety of apple, Labor Day to Halloween is the best time to pick,” said Alyson Wideman-Terrel with Morning Glory Orchard. “I think a lot of farmers will remember April 15-16, when the temperature dropped to 29 degrees and froze our cherry and peach trees. Thankfully, our apple trees pulled through the cold snap.”

Despite weather challenges from earlier in the year, David Lockwood, fruit specialist and professor of plant science at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, said the quality and size of this year’s apples look good.

“With several new varieties being grown, plus some of the older, more familiar varieties still being produced, there are a lot of great apples available to enjoy,” Lockwood said.

Apples have the longest harvest schedule of any fruit grown in Tennessee, which gives customers the opportunity to savor a wide variety of flavors over a long period of time. Find fresh apples on farms, at farmers markets, and in community-supported agriculture boxes across the state.

Whether it’s the hope to whip up grandmother’s apple pie recipe or a desire for homemade apple butter, apple picking is sure to be a fun outing for the whole family. Anyone who needs culinary inspiration for fresh-picked apples should check out the granola apple crisp recipe provided by a local Tennessee business, Blackberry Hills Bakery.

To find a local orchard, farmers market, or CSA directory, visit picktnproducts.org.