Local champions parade at national angus show

Angus enthusiasts led 188 entries at the 2018 Atlantic National Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show on May 27 in Timonium, Maryland.

Troy Thomas, of Harrold, South Dakota, evaluated the 153 females, 30 bulls and five cow-calf pairs before he named champions.

Jamie Smith and Quintin Smith, both of Lebanon, and Papa Ganoush Angus Farms in Watertown own the grand champion cow-calf pair. DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 is a September 2014 daughter of SAV Brilliance 8077. A November 2017 heifer calf sired by SAC Conversation was at side.

QVS Lady Betty 9017 won reserve late fall heifer calf champion. Quintin Smith owns the winning heifer.

QVS Insight 1954 won reserve summer bull calf champion. Callie Smith owns the winning bull.