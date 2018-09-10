Ann Haney: Sugar solutions equal temporary success

Why do most people seem to be on the rollercoaster ride of life? Could it be they are looking for what sounds good and looks good without considering how they will feel for the long haul? It might build that temporary excitement but gradually brings decline to the way you feel after a few curves and downward spirals. Another reason people seem to end up on the rollercoaster of life is the size of the crowd jumping on board. A false assumption can often be, “If the crowd is gathering there, it must be a good place to be.” It’s something to think about.

A crowd may gather at the local Chinese restaurant, but if you don’t like Chinese food and you just follow the crowd, chances are you probably won’t be satisfied. Someone else’s satisfaction will never be yours if you don’t lead your own interests.

Another sugar solution that puts you on the rollercoaster of life is false reasoning. Reasoning why you can’t do something often becomes an excuse as to why you stay in the up-and-down motions of life. One day you may be energized and effective and the next day doubting and downward spiraling again.

The last big one that comes to mind is the hype that comes from overconfidence. Of course, it is good to believe you can accomplish anything, and you can. However, to believe you are above the need to gain wisdom along the way will eventually leave a sour taste in your mouth toward other people and isolate you. Successful people need customers and friends, and no one likes to be in the company of someone who places their position above others.

All of these things represent sugar solutions with a temporary sweet spot in life. They are imitators of the real, longterm success that awaits the one who seeks God-given prepared solutions.

“Eat honey. It’s good for you. Likewise, knowledge and wisdom for your soul – get that and your future is secured, your hope is on solid rock,” Proverbs 24:13-14.

A little sugar sprinkled on your life might satisfy for the moment, but honey is healing and long lasting. So how do you identify the honey in your life? Honey exists in the inner dreams, interests, talents and ideas you have. The existence of them is the evidence you were created for a unique purpose unlike others. Learn from others, but allow yourself the freedom to be yourself, who God meant for you to be.

Get in the honey flow and seek who has stood the test of time, delivered the miracles, moved the mountains, made a way in the desert, turned water to wine – God and His word, by which you will never be sugar-coated, but blessed throughout.

Are you accepting the man-made imitation when the God-made real is waiting to feed your soul and secure your future? It’s time to shake off the sugar and coat your life in something that sticks and promises long-term success.

