Outdoors notebook

BUI carries penalties similar to driving under the influence on the highway.

TWRA officials also are checking boats to make sure they comply with safety rules and requirements, most importantly having one life jacket per person aboard the boat and readily available (not stored in a compartment.)

The boat’s registration card must also be aboard the craft.

For complete regulations consult the Tennessee Boating Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.

…

Straights shooters: The Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team welcomes new members and is open to any school-age youngster in Wilson County.

For information contact coach Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

…

Elk update: The TWRA will soon announce the application process for the October elk hunt. The number of tags has been increased, and for the second year the hunt will include an archery segment.

…

Hold-over trout: There are trout left over from the TWRA’s winter stocking program in some area waters and anglers are encouraged to take home a limit of seven for the table.

Trout can be found year-round in some Middle Tennessee waters, such as the Caney Fork River. Fishermen are reminded that special trout regulations are in effect on the Caney Fork regarding size and number of fish that can be kept.

A trout license is required to fish for trout, even if none are kept.

…

Hunting guide: The Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide will be available soon. Meanwhile, the dates of upcoming fall hunting seasons are posted on the TWRA website (tnwildlife.org).

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.