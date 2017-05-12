Mt. Juliet Christian air rifle team receives grant from Friends of NRA

The funding is a result of a grant application submitted to the Friends of NRA’s grant program.

Established in 2013, the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy air rifle club has more than 30 members made up of coaches, range-safety officers and third- through 12th-grade students who shoot BB, sporter and precision rifles. The precision team shoots competitively and received second place at the Overmountain Rendezvous Match last fall.

Friends of NRA is a nonprofit, nonpolitical grassroots organization that raises funds to support thousands of community services related to Second Amendment education, support of youth shooting sports teams, firearm education, hunter safety, wildlife conservation, range improvements and law enforcement, among others. Working with NRA field representatives, volunteers organize events such as an annual banquet, complete with auctions, special drawings and fellowship. Local vendors donate much of the merchandise at the banquets.

Anyone can help support the fundraising efforts that directly benefit teams like Mt. Juliet Christian Academy air rifle team by attending the annual Friends of NRA fundraising banquet. The banquet will be June 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets may be purchased at friendsofnra.org or by calling Eddie at 615-533-8721.