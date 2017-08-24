School spirit shines at the fair

Cheerleaders, dancers and football teams from each of the Wilson County middle and high schools came out to the Wilson County Fair for Sprit Night on Wednesday to show off their school spirit and what they are all about. They started off with performances by the dancers and cheerleaders from each of the middle schools, and then moved to the more advanced performances from the high school cheerleaders and dancers. The teams then competed some Minute to Win It-type games, before they brought all of the football players together. The senior football players from each school were introduced, and the football teams took part in some games, as well. Vicky Hulsey, who was in charge of organizing the event, said it’s a good way to start the school year. “This is an exhibition to really let each school show how good their school spirit is,” she said Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet Christian and Lebanon high schools featured cheer and dance teams. Middle schools represented included Southside, Winfree Bryant, Mt. Juliet, Walter J. Baird, Carroll-Oakland and West Wilson.