TVA recognizes Middle Tennessee Electric with award

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 1:00 PM

The Tennessee Valley Authority recognized Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. on May 11 for its efforts in the EnergyRight Solutions for home and business and industry program.

The program is designed to educate members on energy conservation and provide them money-saving tips and programs.

The cooperative was first in the valley overall for kilowatt-hour savings for the eScore program and was also:

• third in the valley for Energy Right Solutions for business.

• third in the valley for kilowatt-hour savings across all programs.

• fourth in the valley for new homes and green power provider programs.

• fifth in the valley for new-home savings with more than 236,000 kilowatt-hours saved.

“As a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, we exist solely to serve our members,” said MTEMC president Chris Jones. “Offering programs like these through TVA is a way we can encourage our membership to conserve their energy consumption while saving money at the same time.”

For more information on energy-saving programs offered by MTEMC, visit mtemc.com.

