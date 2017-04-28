Underground utility damage prevention program aims to curb damage to utility lines

The month-long observance is dedicated to educating and informing the general public of the hazards of digging underground and to raise awareness of calling Tennessee 811 before starting any digging or excavation project.

Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials have long been supportive of preventative measures and efforts to promote “safe digging” practices by encouraging the public to “Call Before You Dig” through public outreach efforts and in conjunction with Tennessee 811. Nearly 60 percent of all incidents on utility distribution pipelines are caused by unintentional excavation damage and can be prevented by calling 811, according to the American Gas Association.

Aligned with federal public safety standards aimed at enforcing states’ underground utility damage prevention laws with regard to pipeline and hazardous materials, legislation was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly to create the Tennessee Underground Utility Damage Enforcement Board.

The Consumer Services Division of TPUC accepts complaints and investigates cases of alleged violations of underground utility damage.

More information about the Underground Utility Damage Prevention Program may be found at tn.gov/tpuc/topic/uudp-underground-utility-damage-prevention.