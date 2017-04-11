Electric company celebrates linemen

The celebration recognized linemen for their contributions to public safety.

“Linemen across our service territory work every day building and repairing lines, ensuring the overall reliability of the system,” said MTEMC president Chris Jones. “They are also the unsung heroes who stand at the ready to respond to outages caused by storms, accidents or anything else that may knock out the power. They are the ones who, through their tireless efforts, help ensure the system reliability of your member-owned, nonprofit electric cooperative.”

MTEMC linemen work in all types of weather, performing daily maintenance projects and also responding to outages 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp- is a member-owned, nonprofit cooperative that provides electricity to more than 216,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.