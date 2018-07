Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

July 4

Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade

3 p.m.

The annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade will be Wednesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. through downtown Watertown. The parade will begin in front of the Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. and proceed through the square, past the bridge and end the end of East Main Street. For those who do not wish to get wet, there will be areas indicated by signs designated as no squirt zones. Those who would like to join in being a participant in the parade will find entry forms available at watertowntn.com. For more information, contact parade coordinator Deena Dowd at artistdeenad@gmail.com or call 702-810-7173.

Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration will be Wednesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Free hot dogs and watermelon will be available from 5-6 p.m., along with food trucks, live entertainment by Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers and Michael Neal. The Lebanon Police Department SWAT team, Lebanon Fire Department and National Guard will have an equipment show and tell. Free handheld American flags will also be available. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Fourth of July Celebration

9 p.m.

Mt. Juliet’s fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July will be Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Paddocks of the Mt. Juliet shopping center. Fireworks will launch from the field between Academy Sports and Culver’s restaurant and will be visible along all parking lots connected to Mt. Juliet Road between Weston Drive and Providence Parkway. The best viewing area will be in the Paddocks of Mt. Juilet shopping center.

July 5

Lebanon Mosquito Spraying

8 a.m.

Lebanon city workers will spot spray for mosquitoes Thursday, July 5, weather permitting. The make-up date will be Friday, July 6.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, July 5 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The Red Cross will thank all those who come to donate July 2-7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

July 6

Free Clothing Store and More

9 a.m.

Free clothes, toiletries, breakfast and chiropractic adjustments will be available Friday, July 6 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109, across the street from Dollar General, in Lebanon. It will be open to everyone, and everything will be free. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Blood Drive

10 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Library at 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The Red Cross will thank all those who come to donate July 2-7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

July 7

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, July 7 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Lebanon Chapter Goldwing Motorcycle Road Riders Association meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will be Saturday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

American Red Cross Shelter Drill

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross shelter drill will be Saturday, July 7 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Active Red Cross volunteers, event volunteers and those interested in becoming Red Cross volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981.

Watertown Music and Arts Festival

4 p.m.

The Watertown Music and Arts Festival will be Saturday, July 7 from 4-11 p.m. at the Watertown Square. The free event will feature the Jazz Alliance at 4 p.m., Sugar Lime Blue at 5 p.m., Chazz Williams at 6 p.m., the Corey Mac Show at 7 p.m., Vantrease Jazz Band at 8 p.m., Glenn Martin at 9 p.m. and Annie Sellick and Friends at 10 p.m. For more information, visit watertownmusicandarts.com.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 8

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school for fourth through eighth graders and middle schoolers will be Sunday, July 8 through Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Stop by the church to register children or register middle schoolers at lebanonfumc.com.

July 9

Camp Confidence

8 a.m.

Camp Confidence will be Saturday, July 9 through Monday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cumberland University in Lebanon. Early check in will begin at 8 a.m. Camp Confidence is a three-day camp where 8-12-year-old children in state custody can come and enjoy three fun filled days of just “being a kid.» The camp, as the name implies, focuses on building confidence in children who, because of what has happened to them feel different from other children. They often have low self esteem and low self confidence. At Camp Confidence, they can connect with other foster children as they enjoy games, sports, crafts, inflatables, science experiments and a relatable inspirational speaker. On the last day of camp, each child will receive a new pair of athletic shoes. For registration information, call the Keith Edmonds Foundation at 615-651-0714 or e-mail elaine@keithedmondsfoundation.org.

July 10

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its leading women luncheon Tuesday, July 10 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Jen Mulford, owner of Zone Conditioning, Psycle Zone and Psycle Nutrition and author of “4-Clean Eating Kick Start.” Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Wilson County Political Forum

6 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a political forum Tuesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. It will begin with a meet and greet with candidates for all Wilson County races and then feature a forum that will feature candidates for state House, Wilson County mayor and sheriff.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, July 10 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.‚Äč All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

July 11

Free Dental Service at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will partner with the health department on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. to offer free dental checkups. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Westland United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Monday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Westland United Methodist Church at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon. Dinner will be served each evening.

July 12

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Sunday, July 8 through Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is available at the church. For more information, call 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

July 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, July 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University. Registration is requested at mjchamber.org as seating will be limited. Coffee and donuts will be served.

Watertown Summer Reading Celebration

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will celebrate the close of the summer reading program on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m. with a water slide and popsicles at Watertown Elementary school.

July 16

Friendship Christian School All-Season Consignment Sale

4 p.m.

Friendship Christian School’s All-Season Consignment Sale will be Monday, July 16 through Saturday, July 21 at the school. A uniform and spirit wear sale will be Monday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m., and a presale for consigners will be Tuesday, July 17 from 6-8 p.m. The public sale will be Wednesday, July 18 through Friday, July 20 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A half-price sale will be Saturday, July 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. Receiving of items will be Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, and all appointments should be made at fcstopsiders.com. For more information, email topsiders@friendshipchristian.org or call 615-445-5526.

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

July 17

Wilson County Schools Job Fair

2 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold a job fair Tuesday, July 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Available positions include crossing guards, bus drivers, bus monitors, educational assistants, Kids Club caregivers, TLC caregivers, child nutrition and bus technicians. Participants may apply at wcschools.com/apply for potential onsite interviews. For more information, call Melissa Bussear at 615-453-4675.

Don Fox Playground Ribbon Cutting

4:30 p.m.

A celebration of the new playground at Don Fox Park will be held Tuesday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the playground, 538 W. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. Free shaved ice will be provided by Kona Ice from 4-6 p.m.

July 18

Wilson County Schools Special Education Consultation meeting

9 a.m.

Wilson County Schools Department for Exceptional Children provides services to all children in Wilson County Schools with disabilities from 3-22 years old. Services include evaluation and placement in a variety of programs designed to meet children’s unique needs. To meet the requirement of state and federal law, parents of private and home school students are invited to an annual consultation meeting Wednesday, July 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex. For more information, contact Robin Morthel, special education program coordinator, at 615-444-3282 or morthelr@wcschools.com.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, July 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his State of the County address. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org, and non-members are welcome. Registration ends July 17 at noon.

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, July 18 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennesseee Extension office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month is “Double Take: A Memoir” by Kevin Michael Connolly. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the Extension office at 615-452-1423.

July 19

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

July 28

Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run

8 a.m.

The seventh-annual Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run will be Saturday, July 28 at 8 a.m. at Bumpus Harley Davidson in Murfreesboro. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. The entry fee will be $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. It will feature music and a service dog presentation to a veteran.

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2

5 p.m.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2 Support AshLey’S Fight will be Saturday, July 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon. Cocktails will be from 4-5 p.m., and the challenge will take place at 7:45 p.m. To be a sponsor, email helpashleysfight@gmail.com, and tickets are available at helpashleysfight.com.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 13

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

11:30 a.m.

The Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament held by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will be Monday, Aug. 13 at Old Hickory Golf and Country Club. Lunch included will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Driving range use is also included with the entry fee of $500 per team or $125 per player. There will be no mulligans, and the automatic two-putt rule will be in effect. The field will be divided into flights. Tournament sponsorships are available, beginning at $2,500 and vary to $100 hole sponsorships. For more information, call Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or email psmartt@southernbankoftn.com for sign-up forms and a list of sponsorships available.

Aug. 20

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 23

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

July 5

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, July 5 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 8

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

1 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Sunday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at the Election Commission Annex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon to inspect early voting and Election Day voting machines.

July 9

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 12

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, July 12, at 3 p.m. followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

July 16

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6:00 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, July 16 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, July 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 17

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

July 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 24

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.