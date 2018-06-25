Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

June 27

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Flower Decorating at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will welcome a hands-on flower decorating workshop Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

God and Country Rally

7 p.m.

The God and Country Rally will be Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza on East Main Street in Lebanon. It’s sponsored by Music City Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. There will be patriotic music, a stirring message and a time to honor past and present members of the military. For more information, call 615-491-2073.

June 28

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. only as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Mr. Rich Super Science at the Library

10 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Mr. Rich Super Science on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program and will take place in the children’s area at the library, 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Contact amy.mj@wilsoncolibrary.org or jerekay.mj@wilsoncolibrary.org or call the library at 615-758-7051.

Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

5:30 p.m.

Vance Law Office will be featured as a business of the month Thursday, June 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the office at 224 W. Main St. during the Watertown Chamber of Commerce business after hours. Refreshments will be served.

Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp No. 723 Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting

7 p.m.

The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp No. 723 Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Cato Industrial Building at 212 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Brenda Jackson-Abernathy with Belmont University will present the program on “Adelicia Acklen and the Great Cotton Rescue of 1864.” Jackson-Abernathy is professor of history and department chair at Belmont University. She is a well-known and published author, and much of her research focuses on 19th century American women, particularly in the eras of the Civil War and expansion into the American West.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present "Seussical Junior" on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party meeting

7 p.m.

The Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party will meet Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the School House at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Bobbie Patray, state president of the Tennessee Eagle Forum, will be the guest speaker and will speak on present topics of the General Assembly. Patray is a pro-family and conservative values advocate and a political activist for 40 years. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call chairman Rob Joines at 615-305-5455.

June 29

615 Rocks at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will welcome rock decorators, 615 Rocks for a rock painting workshop on Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Play Day Kids Expo

11 a.m.

The Play Day Kids Expo will be Saturday, June 30 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. It will be a fun day for all ages.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Gladeville Political Rally

2 p.m.

The Gladeville Political Rally will be Saturday, June 30 at 2 p.m. at the Gladeville Community Center. Homemade ice cream and cakes will be served while voters listen to the candidates. For more information, call Mabel Beazley at 615-243-2664 or Debbie Ray 615-604-5736.

July 4

Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade

3 p.m.

The annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade will be Wednesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. through downtown Watertown. The parade will begin in front of the Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. and proceed through the square, past the bridge and end the end of East Main Street. For those who do not wish to get wet, there will be areas indicated by signs designated as no squirt zones. Those who would like to join in being a participant in the parade will find entry forms available at watertowntn.com. For more information, contact parade coordinator Deena Dowd at artistdeenad@gmail.com or call 702-810-7173.

Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Fourth of July Celebration will be Wednesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Free hot dogs and watermelon will be available from 5-6 p.m., along with food trucks, live entertainment by Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers and Michael Neal. The Lebanon Police Department SWAT team, Lebanon Fire Department and National Guard will have an equipment show and tell. Free handheld American flags will also be available. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

July 5

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, July 5 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The Red Cross will thank all those who come to donate July 2-7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

July 6

Blood Drive

10 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Library at 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The Red Cross will thank all those who come to donate July 2-7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

July 7

Lebanon Chapter Goldwing Motorcycle Road Riders Association meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will be Saturday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

American Red Cross Shelter Drill

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross shelter drill will be Saturday, July 7 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Active Red Cross volunteers, event volunteers and those interested in becoming Red Cross volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981.

Watertown Music and Arts Festival

4 p.m.

The Watertown Music and Arts Festival will be Saturday, July 7 from 4-11 p.m. at the Watertown Square. The free event will feature the Jazz Alliance at 4 p.m., Sugar Lime Blue at 5 p.m., Chazz Williams at 6 p.m., the Corey Mac Show at 7 p.m., Vantrease Jazz Band at 8 p.m., Glenn Martin at 9 p.m. and Annie Sellick and Friends at 10 p.m. For more information, visit watertownmusicandarts.com.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 8

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school for fourth through eighth graders and middle schoolers will be Sunday, July 8 through Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Stop by the church to register children or register middle schoolers at lebanonfumc.com.

July 9

Camp Confidence

8 a.m.

Camp Confidence will be Saturday, July 9 through Monday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cumberland University in Lebanon. Early check in will begin at 8 a.m. Camp Confidence is a three-day camp where 8-12-year-old children in state custody can come and enjoy three fun filled days of just “being a kid.» The camp, as the name implies, focuses on building confidence in children who, because of what has happened to them feel different from other children. They often have low self esteem and low self confidence. At Camp Confidence, they can connect with other foster children as they enjoy games, sports, crafts, inflatables, science experiments and a relatable inspirational speaker. On the last day of camp, each child will receive a new pair of athletic shoes. For registration information, call the Keith Edmonds Foundation at 615-651-0714 or e-mail elaine@keithedmondsfoundation.org.

July 10

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its leading women luncheon Tuesday, July 10 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Jen Mulford, owner of Zone Conditioning, Psycle Zone and Psycle Nutrition and author of “4-Clean Eating Kick Start.” Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Wilson County Political Forum

6 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a political forum Tuesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. It will begin with a meet and greet with candidates for all Wilson County races and then feature a forum that will feature candidates for state House, Wilson County mayor and sheriff.

July 11

Free Dental Service at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will partner with the health department on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. to offer free dental checkups. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Westland United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Monday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Westland United Methodist Church at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon. Dinner will be served each evening.

July 12

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Sunday, July 8 through Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is available at the church. For more information, call 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

July 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, July 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Registration is requested at mjchamber.org as seating will be limited. Coffee and donuts will be served.

Watertown Summer Reading Celebration

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will celebrate the close of the summer reading program on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m. with a water slide and popsicles at Watertown Elementary school.

July 16

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

July 17

Wilson County Schools Job Fair

2 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold a job fair Tuesday, July 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Available positions include crossing guards, bus drivers, bus monitors, educational assistants, Kids Club caregivers, TLC caregivers, child nutrition and bus technicians. Participants may apply at wcschools.com/apply for potential onsite interviews. For more information, call Melissa Bussear at 615-453-4675.

July 18

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, July 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his State of the County address. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org, and non-members are welcome. Registration ends July 17 at noon.

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, July 18 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennesseee Extension office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month is “Double Take: A Memoir” by Kevin Michael Connolly. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the Extension office at 615-452-1423.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present "West Side Story" on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2

5 p.m.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2 Support AshLey’S Fight will be Saturday, July 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon. Cocktails will be from 4-5 p.m., and the challenge will take place at 7:45 p.m. To be a sponsor, email helpashleysfight@gmail.com, and tickets are available at helpashleysfight.com.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 13

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

11:30 a.m.

The Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament held by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will be Monday, Aug. 13 at Old Hickory Golf and Country Club. Lunch included will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Driving range use is also included with the entry fee of $500 per team or $125 per player. There will be no mulligans, and the automatic two-putt rule will be in effect. The field will be divided into flights. Tournament sponsorships are available, beginning at $2,500 and vary to $100 hole sponsorships. For more information, call Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or email psmartt@southernbankoftn.com for sign-up forms and a list of sponsorships available.

Aug. 20

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 23

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

The People’s Agenda

June 25

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

8 a.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 25 at 8 a.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 26

Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, June 26 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Tuesday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 2

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Monday, July 2 at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, July 2 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 3

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Tuesday, July 3 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

July 5

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

July 12

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, July 12, at 3 p.m. followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

July 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 24

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.